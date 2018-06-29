Good Samaritan pays woman's back taxes, helps her avoid losing home

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A Good Samaritan has paid the back taxes for an elderly woman in Michigan who was about to lose her home.

Mildred Gray, 88, lost her job in the late 1990s and raised more than a dozen grandchildren in her house.

Recently, Gray and her grandson walked 1.2 miles to the Berrien County courthouse to sign up for a tax payment plan offered by county treasurer Bret Witkowski.

A local paper covered the walk, which prompted the anonymous caller to pay her tax bill.

