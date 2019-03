HOUSTON - A man is being praised by his wife and thousands of others after he helped a woman who was having trouble walking up and down a flight of steps at the Houston Rodeo Saturday.

Shayla Harwell posted the photo of her husband, Matthew Harwell, carrying the woman and noted how proud she was of him.

Y'all I have to brag on my husband big time tonight! He made me Soo proud. As we were sitting in our seats waiting for... Posted by Shayla Harwell on Saturday, 16 March 2019

So far, the Facebook post has received more than 6,000 likes and over 1,000 shares.

