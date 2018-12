CHURUBUSCO, Indiana - An Indiana mail carrier dressed up as the Grinch to spread some holiday cheer this week.

Mary Schrader said she wore Christmas lights last year, but didn't get much of a response.

So, this year, Schrader decided to dress up as the Grinch, wearing a mask, shoes and a light-up Santa Claus cap.

Schrader will be dressed as the Grinch through Christmas Eve in Churubusco.



