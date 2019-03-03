'Gone but not forgotten': HFD remembers 73 firefighters killed in line of duty

HOUSTON - The 73 Houston firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty were remembered Saturday.

A memorial service was held at the Houston Fire Department Memorial Garden and included a reading of the name of each firefighter who has died and a placement of roses and helmets.

"When men and women in the line of duty give of themselves, I think we can all agree 100 percent that you take the time to remember, you never forget their sacrifice,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The first line-of-duty death in the Houston Fire Department’s history occurred in 1899, and the most recent took place in 2017.

