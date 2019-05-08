Girl with terminal cancer sworn in as honorary member of HPD's Air Support Unit

HOUSTON - It was another special day Wednesday for Honorary Freeport police Officer Abigail Arias.

The 6-year-old whose lifelong dream was to become a police officer was surprised by the Houston Police Department’s Air Support Unit and SWAT team.

It was a special day for Abigail and her family and she continues to battle terminal cancer.

Members of HPD’s Air Support Unit presented Abigail with a pair of wings and made her an honorary member of their unit.

It was a presentation that moved everyone in attendance at the HPD Air Support Hangar on Larson Street.

Freeport police Chief Raymond Garivey became emotional when asked about the significance of the day.

“It’s such an honor to see such a small child be such a role model for law enforcement and for other folks fighting cancer. It’s just amazing to see what she can do with her fight, her desire to fight cancer,” Garivey said.

Abigail’s father was also touched by the honor for his daughter.

“It was beautiful. Very emotional. It’s so great for us not to have to think about it or have it be on your mind for a moment,” Arias said.

As for Abigail, she was all smiles during the presentation and was excited to sit high up in HPD’s helicopter.

