Girl sexually assaulted near La Porte Public Library, police say

LA PORTE, Texas - A girl said she was sexually assaulted near the La Porte Public Library and police need help to find the suspect.

La Porte police said the girl was walking alone Sunday night in the 600 block of South Broadway when she was approached and assaulted by an unknown man.

The man is described as white, 20-30 years of age, with short brown hair and facial stubble, a "date" tattoo on his right wrist, and a tattoo of a female on his upper chest near the shoulder.

He was wearing a black tank top and boxers. He ran off toward the 200 block of West F Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Porte Police Department at 281-471-2141.

