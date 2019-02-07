Girl reunited with My Little Pony, but not until toy experienced Baytown activities

The little girl's My Little Pony got a chance to do a number of city jobs after it was left behind.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Elf on the Shelf isn’t the only character that gets to have fun when no one is looking – My Little Pony apparently has a lot of fun when she gets left behind at Baytown City Hall.

The folks behind Baytown’s city government Facebook page posted photos of a little girl’s My Little Pony hanging out at City Hall after the stuffed toy was left behind recently. The pony is shown answering calls, posing with a gavel and reading, among other activities.

Baytown officials posted that the little girl and her beloved toy were reunited after the photos were taken.

Just had to share this sweet story. A little girl left behind her My Little Pony at City Hall recently. Our wonderful... Posted by City of Baytown - Government on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

