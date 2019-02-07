News

Girl reunited with My Little Pony, but not until toy experienced Baytown activities

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Baytown/Facebook

The little girl's My Little Pony got a chance to do a number of city jobs after it was left behind.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Elf on the Shelf isn’t the only character that gets to have fun when no one is looking – My Little Pony apparently has a lot of fun when she gets left behind at Baytown City Hall.

The folks behind Baytown’s city government Facebook page posted photos of a little girl’s My Little Pony hanging out at City Hall after the stuffed toy was left behind recently. The pony is shown answering calls, posing with a gavel and reading, among other activities. 

Baytown officials posted that the little girl and her beloved toy were reunited after the photos were taken. 



 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.