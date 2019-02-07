Girl reunited with My Little Pony, but not until toy experienced Baytown activities

BAYTOWN, Texas - Elf on the Shelf isn’t the only character that gets to have fun when no one is looking – My Little Pony apparently has a lot of fun when she gets left behind at Baytown City Hall.
The folks behind Baytown’s city government Facebook page posted photos of a little girl’s My Little Pony hanging out at City Hall after the stuffed toy was left behind recently. The pony is shown answering calls, posing with a gavel and reading, among other activities.
Baytown officials posted that the little girl and her beloved toy were reunited after the photos were taken.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.