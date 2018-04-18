Girl recounts special encounter with Barbara Bush at Houston hospital in 2017

HOUSTON - A Houston elementary school student is sharing her chance encounter with Barbara Bush at Houston Methodist Hospital in March 2017.

Audrey Rullman's father was recovering from cancer surgery when she saw a nurse pushing the former first lady in a wheelchair through the cafeteria.

The woman known for her signature white hair and pearls took notice of the little girl's own attention-getting accessory.

"I had this cute Minnie Mouse bow that was lit up. I was thinking should I say hi, so I did and then she complimented my bow," said Audrey, 9.

It was a surreal moment for the now third grader.

"I was thinking, 'Wow, am I really meeting her?' It was like a dream, but it was really happening," Audrey said.

After the encounter, Audrey wanted to buy Bush a small token from the hospital gift shop.

"I saw these really pretty flower tissues and I decided to get those," Audrey said.

The then 8-year-old delivered the package to Bush's Secret Service agents.

"It was a little scary, I mostly said, 'This is for Barbara Bush,' and they were just standing with their badge and cap," she said.

Bush's nurse later told Audrey the former first lady appreciated the tissues very much.

