Girl flown to hospital after north Harris County crash

SPRING, Texas - An 8-year-old girl was flown to a hospital Wednesday after a head-on crash in north Harris County.

The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on West Rayford Road near August Pines Parkway West.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said drivers should avoid the area.

Pct 4 is working a Head on Collison Motor Vehicle accident in the 7800 block of W. Rayford. An 8 year old female is being life flighted. Please avoid the area. — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 16, 2018

The girl’s condition was not immediately released.



