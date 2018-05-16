News

Girl flown to hospital after north Harris County crash

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

SPRING, Texas - An 8-year-old girl was flown to a hospital Wednesday after a head-on crash in north Harris County.

The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on West Rayford Road near August Pines Parkway West.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said drivers should avoid the area.

The girl’s condition was not immediately released.
 

