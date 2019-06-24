Girl, 12, gunned down on her family's front porch; Teen charged in case

NEWARK, Ohio - A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while on the front porch of her family's home.

The suspect is Keegan Mummey, 18, WBNS reported.

Around 9 p.m., Newark police and fire responded to the home where they found Isabella Barnes, 12, shot and killed on her front porch.

Police later identified Mummey as her shooter.

Mummey was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle, and later picked up on the same bicycle on State Route 79 between Heath and Hebron, but police say they believe he got rid of the gun before he was found.

Mummey is facing aggravated murder charges.

Police say Mummey got rid of the gun after the shooting so they're asking people in the neighborhood to be on the lookout for any weapon they see unattended.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.