Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill still alive and fighting, family says

SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Scarface, Bushwick Bill and Willie D of the Geto Boys perform on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)

Bushwick Bill isn't dead, according to his family, though it was widely reported that he had died.

It started with an initial report by TMZ.com that Bushwick Bill, a member of the Houston-based Geto Boys, was dead Sunday.

The initial headline, in bold, read, "BUSHWICK BILL GETO BOYS RAPPER DEAD AT 52."

Bushwick Bill, one third of iconic rap group the Geto Boys, is dead after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Posted by TMZ on Sunday, June 9, 2019

The report sent social media in a flurry, prompting the other members of Geto Boys to post tribute messages to their fellow member, as well as a post by Houston's Bun B, with the caption "OG Bushwick Bill #RIPBushwickBill."

Hours later, TMZ walked back its story, with an updated headline," BUSHWICK BILL GETO BOYS RAPPER NOT DEAD ... Rep Says He's Hospitalized, Still Fighting."

Bun B later deleted the Instagram post.

After the news broke, one member of the Houston-based Geto Boys, Willie D., shared to Instagram pictures of the group at a previous performance with a caption, "This is Geto Boys for life. #wecantbestopped #30yearsofControversy." The other member, Scarface, shared to Instagram a photo with the caption, "RIP Bushwick Bill...."

Scarface later deleted his tribute posts to Instagram and replaced them with a screenshot of the updated TMZ story. The caption read, "Cheat it again Bill."

Bushwick Bill posted to Instagram weeks ago, announcing his illness.

