Getaway driver ditches partner while targeting bank customers in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Two men were arrested Friday after police said they were targeting bank customers for theft or robbery on the east side of Houston.

Police said Terry Lumpkin and Fverswan Alfred followed a customer from a bank to another location miles away. The customer entered another business and police said Alfred acted as a lookout and getaway driver while Lumpkin broke a window on the customer's vehicle.

Police said Lumpkin ransacked the man’s vehicle in the business parking lot while Alfred watched.

Houston police pulled into the parking lot and Alfred left Lumpkin inside the vehicle and left the scene, according to authorities.

After a short foot chase, Lumpkin was arrested, police said. Alfred drove away from the scene, went the wrong way on a road, ran multiple red lights and then crashed into a pole at the intersection of Market and Federal roads, according to police. He was taken into custody after the crash.

At the time of his arrest, Alfred had an open warrant for an August burglary of a motor vehicle, according to police. Alfred is accused of stealing a woman's purse while she was vacuuming her car at a car wash in north Houston.

Alfred's past history includes charges for reckless driving, burglary of a habitation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, discharging a firearm in a metro area, credit card abuse, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and forgery, police said.

Lumpkin has prior arrests for resisting arrest, burglary of a motor vehicle, assault of a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation, according to authorities.

Alfred and Lumpkin were both charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to Houston police, "Bank Jugging" refers to a bank customer being targeted for theft or robbery as they leave a bank with cash. Jugging suspects follow customers from a bank, with the intent to steal the money that the customer has withdrawn. The predatory offense is a growing crime trend in Texas and an epidemic in the Houston area, police said.

Police said Alfred is believed to be responsible for dozens of similar offenses throughout the Houston area. Both men are suspects in numerous other pending felony investigations.

The Houston Police Department and numerous other agencies throughout the Harris County region are actively pursuing any information relating to bank jugging suspects. If anyone recognizes these men from prior offenses contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

