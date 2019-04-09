Get your pompoms ready! HTC hosts cheerleading tryouts Saturday

The Houston Texans cheerleaders perform on the field during the AFC Wild Card game against the Oakland Raiders on Jan. 7 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - It's that time of the year again. Dust off those pompoms and crank up the dance moves.

The tryouts for the Houston Texans cheerleader are set for Saturday.

Aspiring cheerleaders will have a chance to strut their stuff and shake their pompoms in front of 70,000 fans during football season while touring with the team.

To be eligible, you must be 18 years or older by April 15; have a high school diploma or GED; have at least a part-time job or be a full-time student or a full-time parent, and be in good physical condition.

Registration opens at 9 p.m. at the Houston Methodist Training Center is at 8799 Kirby Drive.

It’s free to try out, but you still have to register online. You can do so through this link.

Being a cheerleader for the Texans isn’t a full-time job, but cheerleaders are paid for appearances, rehearsals, game days and other hours worked.

For more information and the requirements, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.