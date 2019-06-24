Get to know Astros rookie Myles Straw

HOUSTON - The Astros' roster is tough to crack. They won the World Series in 2017, advanced to the ALCS in 2018 and the script has yet to be written for how 2019 will play out.

So far, the Astros are pacing for an AL West Title and a deep run into October.

Finding a spot in the lineup or even earning at-bats or field time is not easy with this club, but Myles Straw is doing everything he can to prove he is here to stay in the big leagues.

Who is Myles Straw?

Age: 24

Born: Garden Grove, Ca.

College: St. John’s River Community College

Drafted: 2015, 12th round ( 349th overall pick) by Astros

MLB Debut: September 15, 2018

2019 Stats: .286 BA, two doubles, three RBI, three steals

Known for: Speed. Straw is the fastest player in MLB

Nickname: “The Flash”

Straw, who is the fastest player in the Major Leagues, is taking advantage so far with every opportunity given to him by Manager A.J. Hinch. Finding a role to help the Astros win is Straw’s top priority.

Recently at Minute Maid Park, KPRC Channel 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy went one on one with Straw about his journey to the Major Leagues, his new nickname and his career plan.

