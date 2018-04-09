Get ready -- Rockets playoff tickets for games 1 and 2 at Toyota Center go on sale Monday

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets playoff tickets for first round games 1 and 2 at Toyota Center will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

Houston clinched home court advantage throughout the entire NBA playoffs and will begin their opening-round series on either Saturday, April 14, or Sunday, April 15.

Game 2 will be either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. The NBA is expected to announce the dates for the first-round series on Wednesday night, April 11.

Houston will enter the playoffs with the best record in the league for the first time in franchise history. The Rockets have already set a franchise record for wins in a season.

With two games remaining, the Rockets are 64-16. Their previous record for wins was 58, set in the 1993-94 season. They won the first of two NBA titles that year.

This will mark the sixth consecutive season the Rockets have qualified for the playoffs. Last season they were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals in six games by the San Antonio Spurs.

