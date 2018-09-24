Get ready for In-N-Out Burger, first one officially coming to Houston area

Cars exit the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger on Friday, June 11, 2010, in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

HOUSTON - Get ready for double-double cheeseburgers served animal style paired with a chocolate shake.

In-N-Out Burger is coming to Stafford and will be located in a new development on the former Texas Instruments property.

The popular California-based burger chain has other restaurants in Texas, but this will be the first in the Houston area.

Ground was broken in Stafford, paving the way for a mixed-use development to be called "the Grid."

The StreetLevel Investments project will include, retail space, restaurants, a moving theater, office space, hotels, and a jogging and bike trails.

In-N-Out Burger is one of the businesses that will be featured.

