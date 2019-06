Red Circle Ice Cream/ Instagram

PEARLAND, Texas - The Red Circle Ice Cream shop is bringing the new scoop to Pearland after announcing its expansion Wednesday.

What can residents expect from this new ice cream parlor?

The Red Circle Ice Cream handcrafts more than 60 flavors of ice cream, including sorbet flavors that the company claims to be intense and refreshing. One of the flavors on the menu includes Hot Cheetos.

Here is a sneak peek of what's to come:

