Get paid to sleep? Mattress Firm is hiring for just that

HOUSTON - If we haven’t all said it, surely we’ve all thought it: It would be so dreamy to get paid to sleep. Well, now’s your chance.

Mattress Firm has announced it is looking for its first “snoozetern” to be an in-house bed tester, testing the best of the best of its mattresses — and getting paid for it.

As if that doesn’t sound awesome enough, the company is also specifically looking to find someone who can test head and footing positions on certain mattresses for optimal Netflix binging, reading, social media perusing and the like.

You’ll also want to investigate which pillow looks best in your morning selfie — er, which makes you feeling the freshest upon waking from your slumber.

And, of course, applying isn't your run-of-the-mill process either. In applying, you'll need to submit a video as to why you would be the best snoozetern. And make it good, because ultimately, your video will get voted on by Matress Firm's Instagram followers (no pressure).

“We are excited to hire our first ever Snoozetern,” said Scott Thaler, Matress Firm's chief marketing officer, said. “It’s not every day that an intern is hired to sleep on the job, but that’s just one of many perks.”

It is a job, though (I use that term incredibly loosely). Here are the requirements the snoozetern can anticipate for the job:

A commitment of 20 hours a week based on your availability

Test the beds and give written and video reviews

Create regular video content about your snoozing experience

Host Facebook Live events for sleep tips and to share your favorite products

Record video in which you interview locals about their sleep habits

Attend Mattress Firm events

