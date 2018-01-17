Get Houston news & weather on Amazon's Echo from KPRC2 & Click2Houston

HOUSTON - You can get your news and weather from KPRC2 and Click2Houston.com using Alexa on Amazon Echo devices.

All of the latest news, sports and weather are at your command. Bill, Dominique, Rachel, Owen, Frank, Britta and the entire KPRC2 news team bring you up to speed on what's happening around Houston, Texas, the U.S. and the world.

Here's how it works:

You'll need an Amazon Echo device. Then log into your Amazon account and search 'KPRC' under Alexa skills.

Then add the KPRC2 weather skill, and the Click2Houston KPRC2 Houston News skill.

You can arrange both KPRC skills to be at the top of your skills list.

With your Alexa device on, just say aloud, "Alexa, tell me the news." Or "Alexa, what's my flash briefing?"

For weather, ask, "Alexa, tell me the weather from Click2Houston."

Then you'll hear the voices of KPRC2 anchors and reporters updating you with the latest news and weather.

And we've already got 5-star reviews on our skills, the highest rated skills in the Houston market!

Links to Amazon Alexa skills:

KPRC2 Weather

Click2Houston KPRC2 News

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.