Get a free doughnut at this Shipley if you wear green this St. Patrick's Day weekend

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Shipley

HOUSTON - Green doughnuts will be available at Shipley Do-Nuts at its 12403 Westheimer location this weekend, and if customers wear green, they’ll get a free glazed doughnut, the chain location announced on its social media page.

The chain location posted mesmerizing video of green doughnuts being made -- a practice batch for the Saturday and Sunday promotion. 

A Shipley location official told KPRC that customers wearing green may receive a green doughnut or a regular glazed doughnut, depending on availability -- at this location only.


 

 

 

