Get a free doughnut at this Shipley if you wear green this St. Patrick's Day weekend

HOUSTON - Green doughnuts will be available at Shipley Do-Nuts at its 12403 Westheimer location this weekend, and if customers wear green, they’ll get a free glazed doughnut, the chain location announced on its social media page.

The chain location posted mesmerizing video of green doughnuts being made -- a practice batch for the Saturday and Sunday promotion.

A Shipley location official told KPRC that customers wearing green may receive a green doughnut or a regular glazed doughnut, depending on availability -- at this location only.

Shipley Do-Nuts is going green this weekend for #StPatricksDay2019. Wear some green to get some green at 12403 Westheimer Posted by Shipley Do-Nuts on Thursday, March 14, 2019

