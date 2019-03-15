Get a free doughnut at this Shipley if you wear green this St. Patrick's Day weekend

HOUSTON - Green doughnuts will be available at Shipley Do-Nuts at its 12403 Westheimer location this weekend, and if customers wear green, they’ll get a free glazed doughnut, the chain location announced on its social media page.
The chain location posted mesmerizing video of green doughnuts being made -- a practice batch for the Saturday and Sunday promotion.
A Shipley location official told KPRC that customers wearing green may receive a green doughnut or a regular glazed doughnut, depending on availability -- at this location only.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.