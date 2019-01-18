George W. Bush admires Secret Service, federal employees in pizza delivery post

HOUSTON - Former President George W. Bush is doing what he can to help out during the government shutdown.

He posted a photo to Facebook in which it appears he took to the streets to deliver food to his Secret Service detail.

According to his Facebook post, Bush is urging political leaders to end the shut down.

Here is what he said in the post:

"Laura W. Bush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck. And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them. It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown."

