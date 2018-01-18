George Springer's wedding brings two opponents back together

George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros holds the 2017 Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award as he poses with fiancee Charlise Castro after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series…

HOUSTON - World Series MVP George Springer will officially be off the market in a few days. He will exchange vows with his longtime love, Charlise Castro, on Saturday. While the couple takes care of all those pre-wedding preparations, one of their guests is spending some time with his World Series counterpart.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch is reportedly staying at Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' home while he's in the San Diego area for Springer's wedding.

Hinch and Roberts, of course, were opponents for seven games in the World Series. But they were friends long before that. The pair spent several seasons together when they both worked for the Padres organization. Their friendship continued for many years and apparently even survived one of them losing the World Series to the other.

Writer Andy McCullough with the L.A. Times interviewed Roberts recently and tweeted this afterward: "AJ Hinch will be crashing at Dave Roberts' house this month ... so he can attend George Springer's wedding. Life is strange."

AJ Hinch will be crashing at Dave Roberts' house this month . . . so he can attend George Springer's wedding. Life is strange. https://t.co/k6BPsS0Jsw — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) January 12, 2018

According to the L.A. Times article, Roberts didn't know at first whose wedding Hinch would be attending when he invited him to crash at his place. "When Hinch mentioned he was attending a wedding near San Diego, Roberts invited him to stay over. He did not even balk when he learned who the man of honor was," McCullough wrote.

But giving Springer's coach a place to stay is apparently as far as Roberts will go, meaning no gift for the World Series MVP. "He should be sending me a present," Roberts joked during the interview with McCullough. "A.J. better bring a really good bottle of wine."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.