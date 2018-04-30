George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital to regain strength, spokesman says

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush will remain in the hospital as he continues to regain strength, Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Bush was hospitalized earlier last week with a blood infection. He was moved out of intensive care on Wednesday, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush later said that his father would be released from the hospital on Friday.

However, on Monday, McGrath tweeted that the 41st president would remain at Houston Methodist Hospital, but he is in excellent spirits.

President @GeorgeHWBush will remain in @MethodistHosp to continue regaining strength. 41 is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 30, 2018

The former president’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush, gave an update on his condition during the "Today" Show on Friday morning.

“He's doing well. He's great. He's goal-oriented and he wants to get to Maine, so we think he's going to be going there. He's sad, but he's doing well. Last time we talked to him, he was eating barbecue,” Jenna Bush said.

The former president was hospitalized shortly after attending the weekend funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

