George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized through weekend, spokesman says

President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5.

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush will remain in the hospital through the weekend after he was moved out of intensive care Wednesday, Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Bush was hospitalized earlier this week with a blood infection. He was moved out of intensive care on Wednesday, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush later said that his father would be released from the hospital on Friday.

However, on Friday, McGrath said in a written statement that the 41st president would remain at Houston Methodist Hospital through the weekend, but is in excellent spirits.

Fmr President @GeorgeHWBush will remain in @MethodistHosp through the weekend to continue his recovery and regaining strength. 41 is in excellent spirits, and is looking forward to resuming his schedule and going to Maine next month. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 27, 2018

In a statement on Wednesday, McGrath said the former president also expressed gratitude for the prayers and well wishes he has received, McGrath said.

“He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital,” McGrath said in the statement.

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018

The former president was hospitalized shortly after attending the weekend funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.