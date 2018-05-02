News

George H.W. Bush remains hospitalized; doctors 'pleased' with progress

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush remains hospitalized, but doctors are “very pleased with his progress,” a family spokesman said Wednesday.

The 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital with a blood infection last week, shortly after the funeral of his wife.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a tweet that Bush will continue to regain strength in the hospital for the time being.

McGrath has said the former president plans to travel to the family’s home in Maine next month.

