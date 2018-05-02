George H.W. Bush remains hospitalized; doctors 'pleased' with progress

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush remains hospitalized, but doctors are “very pleased with his progress,” a family spokesman said Wednesday.

The 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital with a blood infection last week, shortly after the funeral of his wife.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said in a tweet that Bush will continue to regain strength in the hospital for the time being.

President @GeorgeHWBush will remain in @MethodistHosp today as he continues to regain strength. His doctors are very pleased with his progress. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 2, 2018

McGrath has said the former president plans to travel to the family’s home in Maine next month.

