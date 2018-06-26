George HW Bush pens letter of support to Houston Mayor Turner for DNC bid

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush sent a letter to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner supporting the city's bid for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Turner tweeted a photo of the letter.

In the letter, Bush wrote, "Our facilities & hotels are world class, but it's really our people -- the spirit of our fellow Houstonians -- that makes the difference. No one works harder, no one is friendlier or more welcoming."

Earlier this month, Houston City Council voted to pursue hosting the convention in 2020.

The council voted 15 to 1 to try convince organizers to host the event in the Bayou City.

At the same Houston City Council meeting, the board also expressed interest in hosting the Republican National Convention in 2024.

The convention would be a huge tourism boost for the city.

In 2016, an estimated 50,000 people attended the convention in Philadelphia.

The other cities up for the bid include Miami, Florida, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Our facilities & hotels are world class, but it's really our people -- the spirit of our fellow Houstonians -- that makes the difference. No one works harder, no one is friendlier or more welcoming." -- Former President George H.W. Bush on our bid to host the @DNC 2020 convo. pic.twitter.com/V3BenTwBXA — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.