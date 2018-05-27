George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine for low blood pressure, fatigue, spokesman said

George HW Bush has been hospitalized in Maine, the family press secretary, Jim McGrath, announced Sunday.

Bush was experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue and was admitted to Southern Maine Health Care Sunday for treatment, McGrath said.

"The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," he said.

