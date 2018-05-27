News

George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine for low blood pressure, fatigue, spokesman said

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

George HW Bush has been hospitalized in Maine, the family press secretary, Jim McGrath, announced Sunday.

Bush was experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue and was admitted to Southern Maine Health Care Sunday for treatment, McGrath said. 

More Headlines

"The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," he said.

 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.