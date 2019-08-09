Gear up for back to school with these 6 family fun events this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON - Get in your last bits of family fun this summer this weekend with these events.

1. Summer Family Movie Night

When: Friday at 6 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Flight Museum

What: Enjoy a showing of Disney’s “Toy Story” on the Lone Star Flight Museum’s new jumbo indoor screen. Popcorn and candy will be available for purchase. Guests will receive two free youth/child tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket. Tickets are $5 per person. Museum members and children 3 and under are free.

Website: https://www.lonestarflight.org/

2. Back to School Health Fair

When: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Where: 307 Texas Pkwy, Suite 100, Missouri City

What: Missouri City is helping the kids gear up and get prepared for the school year ahead. The event will feature free health screenings, haircut vouchers, fun activities, school supplies and educational vendors.

Website: http://www.mctxparks.com/

3. Cody Johnson & Friends at Toyota Center

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Houston Toyota Center

What: Johnson, a Huntsville native, will bring his tour back to Houston after a successful Rodeo Houston performance this year. His most recent album, “Ain’t Nothin’ to It,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in January. Special guests include Gretchen Wilson, Cory Morrow and Jesse Raub Jr.

Website: https://www.toyotacenter.com/n

4. Back-to-School Bash at The Galleria

When: Saturday at 12 p.m.

Where: The Galleria

What: At noon will be a puppet show put on by MD Anderson's puppeteers discussing the dangers of tobacco use, e-cigarettes and vaping. At 1 p.m. will be the fashion show that is put on by MD Anderson and Galleria retailers. Clothes are modeled by young cancer survivors. Seating is available at $25 per family and $10 per person along with free bags full of Galleria retailer treats. All ticket proceeds go to MD Anderson Children's Cancel Hospital. Donations can be made at https://gifts.mdanderson.org/.

Website: https://www.mdanderson.org/

5. Whiskey Cake Farmers Market

When: Saturday at 10 a.m.

Where: Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar Katy

What: The monthly farmers market will have select produce, spices, meat, jams, soap, candles, wine, keto and vegan baked goods available for purchase. Prepare your home for back to school with these special foods and treats.

Website: https://nextdoor.com/

6. Sunday Drum Jam

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Levy Park

What: Drummers all ages and experience levels can participate in a drum circle jam session. Guests are encouraged to bring drums, percussion instruments and other objects to create rhythmic sound.

Website: https://www.levyparkhouston.org/

