HOUSTON - A gas leak Sunday prompted an evacuation for residents in a Bellaire neighborhood.

The chemical leak was reported at 1:13 p.m. in the 7900 block of Ferris Drive.

Officials said a truck leaked diesel onto the street, causing a smell.

Some residents told KPRC2 that the chemical smells like acetone and oil.

Officials said neighboring homes are being evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are at the scene.

