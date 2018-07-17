News

Gas leak forces evacuation of northwest Harris County medical plaza

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A gas leak forced the evacuation of a medical plaza on Tuesday, according to Harris County authorities.

The gas leak was reported in the 12000 block of Louetta Road.

The Lakewood Medical Plaza was evacuated and all eastbound lanes of Louetta Road were shut down in the area.

Harris County authorities advised people to avoid the area.

It is not clear what caused the gas leak or how long the area would be affected.

