Gas leak forces evacuation of northwest Harris County medical plaza

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A gas leak forced the evacuation of a medical plaza on Tuesday, according to Harris County authorities.

The gas leak was reported in the 12000 block of Louetta Road.

The Lakewood Medical Plaza was evacuated and all eastbound lanes of Louetta Road were shut down in the area.

Harris County authorities advised people to avoid the area.

It is not clear what caused the gas leak or how long the area would be affected.

HAPPENING NOW: GAS LEAK



Constable Deputies are in the 12000 block of Louetta Road in reference to a gas leak. Deputies are evacuating the Lakewood Medical Plaza. CenterPoint and Fire Department are on scene. All east bound lanes of Louetta Road are shut down. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HLKUvMDk9t — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.