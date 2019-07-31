Garage destroyed, 3 other homes impacted after fire in north Harris County

A home is in shambles after a fire ripped through the north Harris County residence.

According to authorities, the fire broke out in the garage around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house on Pinto Springs Lane near Richard Springs Drive.

Firefighters from the Aldine, Little York and Northwest fire departments responded to the fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found the garage completely engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to the home’s second floor, authorities said.

After the fire was extinguished, the extent of the damage started to become visible. The garage was completely destroyed by the fire and three adjacent homes also had fire damage, authorities said.

One firefighter had to be treated for minor heat exhaustion. The family inside the home was able to escape safely, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



