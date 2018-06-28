Gang member, repeat offender accused of raping young girl while posing as babysitter, HPD says

A wanted fugitive was arrested Wednesday on sexual assault charges, Houston Police Department officials said.

Roosevelt Hart, a documented gang member from the 5th Ward neighborhood of northeast Houston, is accused of forcibly raping a young girl in February.

Hart was posing as a babysitter when he committed the crime, police said.

Hart has prior convictions from multiple bank "jugging" cases in which he targeted bank customers and followed them to steal their money, according to police.

His criminal history also includes arrests for criminal trespassing, burglary of a motor vehicle, burglary of a building, criminal mischief, robbery causing bodily injury, felony theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Hart also has open felony warrants for robbery and burglary out of Tennessee, but extradition from Texas has been declined, police said.

Anyone who recognizes Hart from other crimes, or has knowledge of his criminal activity, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

