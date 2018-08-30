Gang member on probation arrested for possession of drugs, firearms, HPD says

HOUSTON - A convicted felon and documented gang member on probation was arrested on Wednesday for possessing drugs and firearms, according to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities said Patrick Bush was found to be in possession of more than 1,899.97 grams of prescription codeine cough syrup, 14.9 grams of Ecstasy, 1.7 grams of crack cocaine, large quantities of Xanax pills, synthetic cannabinoids, soma pills and other prescription medications.

Bush was also in possession of a loaded AR-15 assault rifle, a loaded revolver and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to authorities.

Authorities said Bush is facing numerous felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The penalty range on these pending cases includes possible life imprisonment with a minimum of 10 years based on the weight of the narcotics recovered, according to authorities.

Additional charges will be sought, as Bush was in possession of these narcotics and weapons within 1000 feet of Tidwell Park, which contains a playground, basketball court and local neighborhood swimming pool, authorities said.

Prior to the arrest, Bush was placed on probation in Harris County for possession of crack cocaine and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, authorities said.

In 2017, Bush was arrested for possessing 385 grams of marijuana, 3,800 grams of promethazine, 2.2 pounds of edible THC and three grams of crack cocaine, according to authorities.

