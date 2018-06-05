Galveston woman arrested after car plows into group of cyclists, killing 1

GALVESTON, Texas - A woman was arrested after her vehicle hit two cyclists Monday in Galveston, killing one of them, according to police.

The crash was reported about 10:10 p.m. on 69th Street and Weiss Drive.

Galveston police said five cyclists were traveling south on 69th Street toward Seawall Boulevard when a vehicle turned onto 69th Street and hit two of them.

One of the cyclists suffered a broken arm, police said. The other suffered serious injuries and died Tuesday morning, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Gerilyn Weberlein, 50, of Galveston, was charged with intoxication assault. She was being held in jail on $100,000 bond.

GPD Gerilyn Weberlein is seen in this mugshot released by the Galveston Police Department on June 5, 2018.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

