Galveston trustees approve new Stewart Beach pavilion concept

GALVESTON, Texas - The Galveston Park Board of Trustees unanimously approved a pavilion concept for Stewart Beach on Tuesday.

The staff will now move forward with an "operations, maintenance and revenue assessment in comparison to an initial construction cost estimate."

The concept report and drawings were presented by Rogers Partners.

Click here to see the presentation.

Click here for information on more Galveston developments.

Click here to email the Galveston Park Board.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.