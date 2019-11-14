Galveston surgeon rearrested on online solicitation of a minor charges

HOUSTON - A surgeon from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston was rearrested on online solicitation of a minor charges, Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office confirmed Thursday.

Shawn Paul Robinson, who is on administrative leave from his heart specialization fellowship with UTMB, was arrested for violating the conditions of the bond from his previous arrest in August. Robinson was one of eight people arrested in the latest online solicitation of a minor sting coordinated by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office and the Houston police along with nine other local agencies and the Secret Service.

Robinson, 38, posted a $15,000 bond for his August arrest and the Constable's office confirmed he has posted bond for his latest arrest. Robinson is from Pittsburgh but has been in the area for the fellowship.

This is a developing story. KPRC will produce updates as they become available.



