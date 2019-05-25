Galveston police officer accused of indecency with a child, department says

GALVESTON, Texas - A Galveston police officer was placed on administrative leave without pay after he is accused of indecency with a child, according to the police department.

The department first learned about the allegations against Dion Watson in February and allowed the Galveston County Sheriff's Office to conduct the investigation.

Watson was indicted Tuesday on two counts of the charge.

The department said Watson joined the department in September 2001 and worked in the investigative services bureau.

