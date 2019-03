GALVESTON, Texas - A Galveston police officer is accused of indecency with a child, including sexual contact.

Dion Watson is facing two counts of the charge, authorities said.

On Feb. 4, the Galveston Police Department said it received a complaint, which prompted the investigation.

Watson was arrested Tuesday and will remain on paid administrative leave.

