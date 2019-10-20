Galveston offers to waive late fees, interest to those affected by mail delay

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

GALVESTON - The City of Galveston is offering assistance to customers whose utility bills were affected by a mail delay caused by a roof collapse at a Houston Post Office processing center in September.

The roof collapse may have caused delays with mail, including utility bills from Galveston.

Customers who have mailed a payment not reflected on their bill can contact the Utility Billing Department at 409-797-3550 to help get any issues resolved.

The city said it would waive late fees and interest accrued from delayed bills last month.

Customers are asked to review their bills carefully to ensure any payments mailed were received.

