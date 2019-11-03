Galveston goats on the lam bite officer, charged with 'intent to graze' and more

GALVESTON, Texas - These goats are b-a-a-a-d to the bone.

Police apprehended two Galveston goats who were on the lam early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Galveston police responded to a report of two goats causing a disturbance on 54th Street, near the Galveston Police Department. Officers corralled the goats into an industrial yard nearby.

One goat bit an officer's fingers while she was closing the gate with zip ties, securing the nuisance-makers.

According to authorities, the goats, who both go by the name Billy, were charged with escape with intent to graze and assault on an officer's finger.

