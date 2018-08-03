Galveston firefighters head to California to help fight deadly wildfires

Five Galveston firefighters and one Galveston Fire Department truck left Aug. 3, 2018, to head to California to help fight deadly wildfires.

GALVESTON, Texas - Five firefighters from Galveston and one Galveston Fire Department truck are heading to California as a part of a 90-person team to help fight the deadly wildfires in northern California.

California requested the assistance, and Texas delivered.

The Lone Star State is sending 25 firetrucks and 90 firefighters as part of the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System.

Galveston firefighters Bryan Lee, Chris Anderson, John Shauck, Jeremy Dixon and Brad Magness will work in northern California for at least 14 days. Their duties will be assigned by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Galveston Fire Chief Mike Wisko is one of the three Texas fire chiefs who will lead and manage the response.

“I think we have been the recipient many times before,” City Manager Brian Maxwell, said. “During Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey, firefighters from California came here and helped us, so this is just our way to pay them back.”

The state of California will reimburse all expenses.

Here's a look at what's happening in California:

At least 16 wildfires

More than 200,000 acres of land have been destroyed

At least 1,000 structures have been destroyed

Five of the 10 most destructive fires in California's history have happened in the past five years

