Galveston County issues burn ban

The Galveston County Commissioners Court voted at a special meeting today to issue a burn ban for the unincorporated parts of Galveston County. This burn ban will be in effect for 90 days or until drought conditions improve.

Burn bans are issued during long periods of hot and dry weather and restrict intentionally started brush and grass fires, trash and debris fires, and other outdoor fires. This includes campfires and other recreational fires.

Drought conditions are determined by the Texas Forest Service using the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI). A burn ban may be considered once the KBDI reaches a level of 575. Galveston County currently has a KBDI of 593.

