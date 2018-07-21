Galveston County deputy admits to picking up drugs for inmate, sheriff's office says

GALVESTON, Texas - A Galveston County Sheriff's deputy has been charged after he admitted his role in picking up drugs for an inmate, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation began with contraband being smuggled into the jail. It revealed an inmate had arranged for contraband to be delivered to a location away from the jail and to have Galveston County Sheriff's deputy Celestino Sanchez pick it up and bring it back to that inmate in jail, the sheriff's office said.

When questioned, Sanchez admitted to his role in the arrangement and gave investigators the package, which contained 3.6 grams of synthetic marijuana, cigarettes, lighters and a pair of dice.

Sanchez is being held in the Galveston County Sheriff's Office on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

He has been with the sheriff's office since March 2018 as a corrections officer.

