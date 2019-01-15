Furloughed federal workers protest government shutdown in Houston

A federal worker holds a sign during a protest near the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Jan. 15, 2019. The group is calling for an end to the partial government shutdown.

HOUSTON - Employees of NASA and TSA who have been furloughed or left without a paycheck during the government shutdown rallied Tuesday in Houston.

The group said they want to highlight the financial plight of the 800,000 federal employees and their families who are impacted by the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

TSA workers are among the federal workers who are required to work without pay during the shutdown. However, there have been reports of many TSA agents who are calling out sick.

VIDEO: Federal workers protest government shutdown in Houston

