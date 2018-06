HOUSTON - Longtime Houston civil rights activist Johnny Mata has been diagnosed with leukemia.

WATCH: Johnny Mata fundraiser

In his time of need, organizers put together a GoFundMe page to help with Mata's medical expenses.

For many years, Mata was the voice for the League of United Latin American Citizens and now he's the presiding officer with the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice.

Organizers also held a barbecue fundraiser for Mata on Friday.

