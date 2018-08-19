Fundraiser held for children of mother stabbed to death

HOUSTON - Family and friends of Sophia Martinez held a fundraiser Sunday to help raise money for her six children.

The fundraiser was held at Texas Twisters Tavern with a goal to raise $5,000.

A week ago, police said Martinez was fatally stabbed by her common-law husband Feliz Ruiz. Martinez’s 17-year-old daughter Angelique Huerta is helping to raise money for her five siblings

"(I'm) trying to provide for my brothers,” Huerta said.

Huerta is hoping the money raised will help her pay for the legal help she needs to get her sibling back. Her siblings are currently staying with Ruiz's parents.

“I’m with them every day. I know exactly everything,” Huerta said.

Ruiz is charged with murder. He is being held at the Harris County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.