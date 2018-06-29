Fugitive, documented gang member wanted for criminal trespass, evading arrest

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a fugitive gang member who is wanted for criminal trespass and evading arrest.

Jaydaniel Martinez jumped bail on the pending criminal trespass case from May. He is also charged with evading arrest from a police scene.

Martinez is believed to be in northeast Houston. He is known to carry firearms and is a suspect in a pending felony theft investigation.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the Houston Police Department's Northeast Division at 832-395-1500.

