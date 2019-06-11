Up to 60 gallons of fuel spills on Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land; several lanes closed

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A fuel spill from a heavy truck caused heavy traffic during rush hour on the Southwest Freeway on Tuesday afternoon in Sugar Land.

The incident was reported at 3:39 p.m. and has blocked three lanes on Southwest Freeway southbound at Sweetwater Boulevard. Officials said up to 60 gallons of fuel was spilled from the truck.

Investigators said the truck hit some kind of debris, which punctured the fuel tank. When the driver of the truck came to a stop, the tank holding the fuel was empty, investigators said,

Officials said traffic is backed up to Dairy Ashford with a nine-minute delay.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Officials said there is no environmental impact.

