Frozen pipes cause 'unprecedented water loss' in City of Galveston, city manager says

GALVESTON, Texas - The City of Galveston was flooded with thousands phone calls Wednesday and Thursday as the city continues to experience issues related to the freezing temperatures, it posted to Facebook Thursday.

City employees and local plumbers are working together to assist residents throughout the island, it said. The city is "prepared to forgive any excess use due to the inclement weather on all customers’ bills before they are mailed," the city posted.

The leaks on the island have depleted the city’s water supply so that its reserve tanks have fallen below 60 percent of its capacity, the city said. It said it is in its "critical water shortage conditions" stage.

The city is asking residents and businesses to conserve water until the majority of all of freeze related leaks are resolved.

Second homeowners are also asked to check on their properties if they have not yet done so.

