Frozen chicken recall underway because of possible metal fragments

HOUSTON - Frozen pre-cooked chicken is being recalled across the country.

Georgia-based Wayne Farms received a complaint from a customer that there were pieces metal in the chicken.

The chicken was sold and shipped to distributors, restaurants and processors nationally.

The USDA has now announced that Wayne Farms is recalling approximately 438,960 pounds of frozen, fully-cooked chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces.

The products include "fully-cooked" diced chicken breast pieces and "fully-cooked" grill-marked chicken breast strips.

They were sold between July 4-7.

Click here to find the specific products and codes for this recall.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.